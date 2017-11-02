Menu
Welcome to the New ITPro

ITPro is a new website designed to provide news, analysis and how-tos on the full range of technologies in use today’s multiplatform data center.

This week marks an important milestone for us here at ITPro. After months of planning and hard work, we’re proud to roll out a new website built on the foundations of a group of sites: Windows ITPro, SharePoint Pro, SQL Server Pro, Dev Pro and SuperSite for Windows.

The new ITPro has a broader mission than the sites it springs forth from: to provide multiplatform editorial coverage across the full range of technologies used by IT professionals. We’re not abandoning our coverage of Microsoft technologies but rather are complementing that with news and information about tools and tech from a wide swath of technology vendors. Our coverage includes content about data analytics, cloud and data center operations, collaboration technologies, machine learning, the mobile-first workplace, open source software, DevOps, security, software development, and the Internet of Things (IoT) in addition to Microsoft-centric technologies such as Windows, SQL Server and SharePoint.

We have a seasoned team of staff writers and editors dedicated to presenting the most important news, on a daily basis, plus analysis and how-tos on these topics – names you’ll recognize from their work on our legacy sites, such as Lisa Schmeiser, Nicole Henderson, Richard Hay and Christine Hall. In addition, we’ll feature content from subject matter experts such as John Savill, Troy Hunt and Itzik Ben-Gan with advice and best practices to help you navigate your way through the multiplatform data center.

Please make sure to bookmark the new site – www.itprotoday.com – and come back every day for the information you need to get your job done. For the full experience, register as a member of the site (via the Register link in the upper-right corner of the site home page) and sign up for our newsletters (via the dark-blue signup box in the middle of the site home page). And keep an eye out for information about our affiliated conferences, IT/Dev ConnectionsData Center World and Container World, and our online learning platform, Professional Education Online Platform.

