Sponsor Spotlight: Integrated Archive Solutions (IAS) at #ITDevConnections

The annual IT/Dev Connections Conference for 2017 recently wrapped up in San Francisco, California at the Hilton Union Square Hotel.

We talked to all of our event sponsors about their products, services, and why they sponsor and attend a show like IT/Dev Connections.

Tell us a little bit about Integrated Archive Solutions (IAS).

We are the largest re-seller of security and storage point solutions in the western United States and in the top 10 nationwide. We provide solutions for anything that touches the data in your data center and the majority of our company are engineers who understand this technology area.

How does your solutions make technologists job easier?

We go into a company and evaluate what their situation is and then we work with our partners who can best address that companies needs to develop a solution for them. Our goal is to lower costs with API driven solutions with a broad array of options. We provide technical architects between us and our partners who know how to build solutions in today's technology landscape.

What advice would you give to those in the technology profession so they can be better prepared for tomorrow and the future?

Find the best solution for your needs whether it is on-premises, hybrid, off-premises and try to be tech service agnostic to find the managed service that works best for you.

When IT/DevConnections attendees walk up to your booth this week what are you talking to them about? What kind of questions are coming from them?

Many are looking for Office 365 related solutions and whether to use the public or private cloud. They also want to know how we can help them manage their data better and we get the chance to talk with them and understand what that means to them by drilling down into the details.

Finally, why does your company invest in being a sponsor for an event like IT/Dev Connections?

Traditional selling into IT is changing. No longer is it the typical IT hierarchy such as the CIO making decisions without the devs having their say. More and more these days they, the devs, have a direct connection to the bottom line and that can be more effective with the right tools and solutions being leveraged to create big changes.

