Sponsor Spotlight: Flexera at #ITDevConnections

The annual IT/Dev Connections Conference for 2017 recently wrapped up in San Francisco, California at the Hilton Union Square Hotel.

We talked to all of our event sponsors about their products, services, and why they sponsor and attend a show like IT/Dev Connections.

Tell us a little bit about Flexera.

This part of the company started as InstallShield 25 years ago and our goal is to change how companies buy, manage, and secure their software purchases and licensing. We understand that Software Asset Management (SAM) can have a significant impact on the bottom line and our tools allow companies to make more efficient use of their existing licensing.

How does your solutions make technologists job easier?

Not only do we assist with licensing but we also help with the security of apps that might contain open source code by scanning those apps and making sure the most recent revision of that open source code is available and being used. That enables companies to be compliant and fully up to date and protected.

What advice would you give to those in the technology profession so they can be better prepared for tomorrow and the future?

Continue to ask questions about how they do their job today and how they can better be prepared for the next opportunity or challenge.

When IT/DevConnections attendees walk up to your booth this week what are you talking to them about? What kind of questions are coming from them?

They are asking about app packaging that allows companies to push silent updates to client machines and methods for making sure their environments are patched to prevent breaches.

Finally, why does your company invest in being a sponsor for an event like IT/Dev Connections?

It is good for us to get out and talk to customers and learn about their issues. That helps us understand the needs out in the field and enables us to create solutions that can help them. The face to face interactions are invaluable and critical to understand both aspects of those challenges and opportunities.

