Sponsor Spotlight: Fast Reports at #ITDevConnections

The annual IT/Dev Connections Conference for 2017 recently wrapped up in San Francisco, California at the Hilton Union Square Hotel.

We talked to all of our event sponsors about their products, services, and why they sponsor and attend a show like IT/Dev Connections.

Tell us a little bit about Fast Reports.

The company has been around for about 20 years and started with Delphi and then switched to .NET about 10 years ago. We provide a library for developers that allow them to insert reporting capabilities in their apps.

How does your solutions make technologists job easier?

We have a user oriented application for creating reports that can work with any data source. Users can select report objects through a wizard driven interface to pick report elements. The output is formatted the way they want to see it and have multiple options for exporting the final report results.

What advice would you give to those in the technology profession so they can be better prepared for tomorrow and the future?

Finding tools that are easy to use and integrate into your apps. Those with small footprints and lots of flexibility can result in the best experience.

When IT/DevConnections attendees walk up to your booth this week what are you talking to them about? What kind of questions are coming from them?

Most of them ask about what databases our library works with and they are curious to see some of the report objects, learning what file formats reports can be exported to plus our licensing options.

Finally, why does your company invest in being a sponsor for an event like IT/Dev Connections?

It is a great opportunity to get feedback in both directions and help us understand what customers might want in their reports. We can take those ideas back and look at opportunities to upgrade our product. Of course, introducing ourselves to developers is a great chance to help increase our brand awareness and exposure.

Learn more about Fast Reports by visiting their website. You can also follow them on Twitter - @FastReports.

Visit the IT/Dev Connections website to signup for news about about when registration will open for next years event which will be held in Dallas, Texas from 15-18 October 2018 at the Dallas Fairmont right in the heart of downtown.