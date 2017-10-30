Sponsor Spotlight: Adaptiva at #ITDevConnections

The annual IT/Dev Connections Conference for 2017 recently wrapped up in San Francisco, California at the Hilton Union Square Hotel.

We talked to all of our event sponsors about their products, services, and why they sponsor and attend a show like IT/Dev Connections.

Tell us a little bit about Adaptiva.

We started back in 2004 and their initial software offering was a program called SMS Companion which provided power management and Wake on LAN (WOL) services for System Center Configuration Manager (SCCM).

Today we offer companies smart scaling peer-to-peer infrastructure to distribute content, applications, operating system and security updates to devices without the need for a separate server based update network.

How does your solutions make technologists job easier?

We provide automation and intelligence for an intent driven deployment of updates across a network. There is no need for the entire SCCM content library and users can target only the data that is required on a device/client machine. Overall you save in resources such as bandwidth and streamline the update process so it does not interfere with your network connectivity.

What advice would you give to those in the technology profession so they can be better prepared for tomorrow and the future?

Look at the size of servicing content and look for an intelligent Wide Area Network (WAN) distribution protocol that dynamically uses bandwidth so your local network continues to function at its optimal speeds. Updates and similar downloads are only getting bigger so efficiently delivering those updates on a peer-to-peer basis is key.

When IT/DevConnections attendees walk up to your booth this week what are you talking to them about? What kind of questions are coming from them?

They are very interested in what we do and where we play in this market/service area. There are high levels of interest and many are wanting to know about this type of service for possible future use cases.

Finally, why does your company invest in being a sponsor for an event like IT/Dev Connections?

This is Adaptiva's first time at IT/Dev Connections so we are checking things out but we have sponsored and presented at other shows and understand the value of community.

Learn more about Adaptiva's products and services by visiting their website.

