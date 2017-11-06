Sponsor Spotlight: Accusoft at #ITDevConnections

The annual IT/Dev Connections Conference for 2017 recently wrapped up in San Francisco, California at the Hilton Union Square Hotel.

We talked to all of our event sponsors about their products, services, and why they sponsor and attend a show like IT/Dev Connections.

Tell us a little bit about Accusoft.

We provide developer toolkits for devs who need to add imaging capabilities to their applications including image compression, document capture, OCR forms recognition, and bar codes for on-premises systems for document processing.

We also offer a webserver based document viewing platform that provides document management through the web browser using JavaScript that can read multiple files types within that browser by streaming them to the browser versus downloading them.

There are also solutions that provide mark-up, notes, and document comparison capabilities.

How does your solutions make technologists job easier?

We focus on providing Software Development Kits (SDK) and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) that allow developers to build custom systems. We do not provide software/services for end users but support the devs who are building those systems.

What advice would you give to those in the technology profession so they can be better prepared for tomorrow and the future?

Find companies that are commercial grade who stand behind their products and will continue to move those products and services forward with updates and maintenance. You do not want to invest in a company that will abandon their product and leave your work broken. Find the technology provider who will partner with you and is interested in your success.

When IT/DevConnections attendees walk up to your booth this week what are you talking to them about? What kind of questions are coming from them?

These type of shows where the developers are the focus allows us to relate directly to those devs and find out if what we offer is a good fit or not since they are the ones building their solutions and know what they need to accomplish their work.

Finally, why does your company invest in being a sponsor for an event like IT/Dev Connections?

The developer focus is important and it helps us get the word out and provides us some exposure. During an event like this we plant the seeds that will pop up in the future when one of these developers are sitting at their desks and needing a solution that we offer. They will remember the conversation and maybe see a piece of our swag on their desk that triggers that memory. The awareness and direct interactions are a big value.

