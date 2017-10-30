Office 365 Subscribers Now Have Access to Enhanced Security

Office 365 Home and Office 365 Personal subscribers who use Outlook.com are getting three new benefits for their email service. They are:

Improved Security Features

Two new tools help reduce users' exposure to phishing and infection. Email attachments will be scanned more thoroughly for new types of malware. And any links included in an email will be checked in real-time to determine if the destination website is likely to download viruses or malware onto your computer. If the site is found to be malicious, a warning screen alerts you not to access the site.

Increased Mailbox Storage

Any Outlook.com users whose mailbox size is 12 GB or larger will get a boost to 50 GB of storage. Office 365 Home and Office 365 Personal subscribers will also get 50 GB of storage. People with free Outlook.com accounts now have 15 GB of email storage space.

No More Ads

Per Microsoft: "The Outlook.com interface is now free of ads for Office 365 Home and Office 365 Personal subscribers. This includes banner ads as well as advertisements in the message list—commonly referred to as native ads."

You may not see these three perks immediately. Microsoft says the process of updating all Office 365 Home and Office 365 Personal subscriber accounts takes about a month.