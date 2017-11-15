FAQs: Virtual Reality in Windows 10; Limiting View of Users in Azure AD

Three times a week (Monday/Wednesday/Friday), John Savill tackles your most pressing IT questions.

Read through the FAQ archives, or send him your questions via email.

In this group of FAQs we explore virtual reality in Windows 10 Fall Creators Update and also how to limit the view of users in Azure AD.

Q. What is the difference between virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality?

A. There are many definitions. However, I personally think of it this way:

Virtual Reality (sometimes called Digital Reality) - This mode completely replaces your environment with a virtual world. The real world is not part of the user experience. An example would be Oculus Rift.

Augmented Reality - Here, digital information is overlaid on a view of the real world however that overlay is not really aware of the real world and is not integrated in a contextual way. For example just overlay some notifications digitally on your real world view. Examples could be Google Glass or applications like Pokemon Go.

Mixed Reality - Here virtual objects are mixed with the real world in a way that they appear to be part of that world, i.e. the devices maps the physical geometry of the environment and places the virtual objects in a manner as if they are part of the real world. Examples of this would be Hololens and the Mixed Reality Viewer that is part of Windows 10 Fall Creators Update. Note that some devices are also labeled as mixed reality that don't visually mix virtual and real elements but real-world elements like your hands show up in the virtual world and track accordingly.

Some mixed reality devices could also be used with augmented reality depending on the application: The application may just overlay information without trying to integrate with the real world, for example an in-app notification.

Q. How can I check if my machine is ready for Windows Mixed Reality?

A. There is a free application available in the Windows Store, Windows Mixed Reality PC Check. Install the application and execute. It runs very quickly and will tell you if you are ready for Mixed Reality and if not why so you can upgrade those elements. Just click on any problem icons to be linked to a page outlining requirements:

Full hardware guidelines are available here, and or you can go here for some good guidance.

Q. Is there a way to stop Azure AD users being able to read information about other users?

A. By default, Azure AD users can read the entire directory. To limit this, run the following PowerShell command: