FAQs: Using a KMS Server; Securing Virtual Networks and Physical Machines

In this group of FAQs we tackle setting a KMS server and then some good security tips to give you safe and locking down virtual networks in Azure.

Q. How can I quickly configure a machine to use a specific KMS server?

A. To quickly configure a specific KMS server and activate run the following two commands from an elevated command prompt:

cscript slmgr.vbs /skms <IP address of KMS server>

cscript slmgr.vbs /ato

Q. I want to apply a default NSG to every virtual network in my environment, how can I do this?



A. I recently wanted to apply rules to every virtual network in my environment to allow inbound 80 and 443 and RDP/SSH from known IP spaces (my organization). To do this, I created a script that looked at all virtual networks, created an NSG in each region where a virtual network existed (since the NSG must be in the same region as the virtual network), then applied all the rules I described. It prompts should it auto-apply to all networks or you can apply on a network and subnet basis.

Be VERY careful running this in production as obviously it would block access. You would want to modify as required including the ranges of IP addresses from your location, i.e. the public IP addresses that NAT traffic from your internal network. Note ideally you should NOT have RDP/SSH open to the Internet and instead use a private connection such as S2S VPN or ExpressRoute but this was required for access to virtual networks that were sandboxes with no other connectivity.

<# NSGStandardCreateandApply.ps1 John Savill Script to automatically create and apply a standard NSG to allow certain connections from the Internet and RDP only from known IP ranges. Note: Often output is saved to a variable just to suppress going to screen. Could have used $null but that just seems rude #> $AllIPRanges = "55.55.0.0/16","55.54.0.0/16" #Change this to YOUR set of Public IPs that traffic to Azure would originate from $CoreNSGRGName = "RG-LABCore-NSGs" Write-Output "Getting a few things ready...`n" $coreNSGRG = Get-AzureRmResourceGroup -Name $CoreNSGRGName -ErrorAction SilentlyContinue if($coreNSGRG -eq $null) { #Create the resource group to house Write-Output "Creating core NSG resource group ($CoreNSGRGName)" New-AzureRmResourceGroup -Name $CoreNSGRGName -Location eastus } #Check if the standard RG exists into which all the core NSGs for regions are created #What permissions are needed to let anyone use them? #Create an array of all rules that will be used $NSGRules = @() $NSGRule = New-AzureRmNetworkSecurityRuleConfig -Name 'WEB-HTTPS' -Direction Inbound -Priority 100 ` -Access Allow -SourceAddressPrefix 'INTERNET' -SourcePortRange '*' ` -DestinationAddressPrefix 'VIRTUALNETWORK' -DestinationPortRange '443' -Protocol TCP $NSGRules += $NSGRule $NSGRule = New-AzureRmNetworkSecurityRuleConfig -Name 'WEB-HTTP' -Direction Inbound -Priority 101 ` -Access Allow -SourceAddressPrefix 'INTERNET' -SourcePortRange '*' ` -DestinationAddressPrefix 'VIRTUALNETWORK' -DestinationPortRange '80' -Protocol TCP $NSGRules += $NSGRule $PriNumber = 110 foreach($IPRange in $AllIPRanges) { #Replace / in name of the the IP range $CorrectIPRange = $IPRange.Replace("/","-") $NSGRule = New-AzureRmNetworkSecurityRuleConfig -Name "RDP_$CorrectIPRange" -Direction Inbound -Priority $PriNumber ` -Access Allow -SourceAddressPrefix "$IPRange" -SourcePortRange '*' ` -DestinationAddressPrefix 'VIRTUALNETWORK' -DestinationPortRange '3389' -Protocol TCP $NSGRules += $NSGRule $PriNumber++ $NSGRule = New-AzureRmNetworkSecurityRuleConfig -Name "SSH_$CorrectIPRange" -Direction Inbound -Priority $PriNumber ` -Access Allow -SourceAddressPrefix "$IPRange" -SourcePortRange '*' ` -DestinationAddressPrefix 'VIRTUALNETWORK' -DestinationPortRange '22' -Protocol TCP $NSGRules += $NSGRule $PriNumber++ } $VirtNetworks = Get-AzureRmVirtualNetwork #Check if want to apply to all networks automatically $confirmation = Read-Host "Do you wish to apply to all networks automatically (y/n):" if ($confirmation -eq 'y') { $AutoNetworkApply = $true } else { $AutoNetworkApply = $false } #Loop through them foreach($VNet in $VirtNetworks) { $skipNetwork = $false $AutoSubnetApply = $false #Calculate the name for the NSG in the location $NSGName = "NSG-LABCore-$($VNet.Location)" Write-Output "`nChecking network $($VNet.Name) in location $($VNet.Location)" Write-Output "Checking for NSG existence $NSGName" #Check if the NSG for this location already exists $NSG = Get-AzureRmNetworkSecurityGroup -Name $NSGName -ResourceGroupName $CoreNSGRGName -ErrorAction SilentlyContinue #Create is missing if($NSG -eq $null) { #Create the NSG for the location Write-Output "Creating the $NSGName NSG" $NSG = New-AzureRmNetworkSecurityGroup -Name $NSGName -Location $($VNet.Location) -ResourceGroupName $CoreNSGRGName ` -SecurityRules $NSGRules } if(!$AutoNetworkApply) { $confirmation = Read-Host "Do you wish to apply to all subnets in VNet $($VNet.Name) (y(es)/n(o)/s(kip)):" if ($confirmation -eq 'y') { $AutoSubnetApply = $true } if ($confirmation -eq 's') { $skipNetwork = $true } } #Enumerate all subnets and apply depending on choices if(!$skipNetwork) { $subnets = Get-AzureRmVirtualNetworkSubnetConfig -VirtualNetwork $Vnet foreach($subnet in $subnets) { $subnetApply = $false if(!$AutoNetworkApply -and !$AutoSubnetApply) { $confirmation = Read-Host "Do you wish to apply to subnet $($subnet.Name) in VNet $($Vnet.Name) (y/n) :" if ($confirmation -eq 'y') { $subnetApply = $true } } else #auto apply { $subnetApply = $true } if($subnetApply) { Write-Output "Applying NSG to subnet $($subnet.Name) in VNet $($Vnet.Name)" $UpdateSubnet = Set-AzureRmVirtualNetworkSubnetConfig -VirtualNetwork $VNet -Name $subnet.Name ` -AddressPrefix $subnet.AddressPrefix -NetworkSecurityGroup $NSG } } #Apply the changes $VNetUpdate = Set-AzureRmVirtualNetwork -VirtualNetwork $VNet } }

Q. What are some good things to try and avoid a machine being compromised?





A. It's very difficult to be 100% protected from attackers but there are some things you can do to minimize your attack surface and reduce the change of attack and the lateral movement of attackers if you are compromised. Below are some key points but please add comments on key items you think are useful!