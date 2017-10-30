FAQs: Handling UPN Suffixes in AD and Removing People Bar in Windows 10

Three times a week (Monday/Wednesday/Friday), John Savill tackles your most pressing IT questions.

Read through the FAQ archives, or send him your questions via email.

In these group of FAQs we look at handling UPN suffixes in AD and removing the people bar in Windows 10.

Q. How do I remove the people bar in Windows 10 1709?

Dept - Windows 10

A. The Fall Creators Update (1709) of Windows 10 adds a new People Bar to the Taskbar to enable easier access to people. If you wish to remove it then with the 1709 administrative templates the remove option is under:

User Configuration - Policies - Administrative Templates - Start Menu and Taskbar - Remove the People Bar from the taskbar

It can also be removed by creating registry value PeopleBand of type DWORD and setting to 0 under HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\Advanced\People.

Q. Why would I want to add an alternate UPN suffix to my Active Directory domain?

Dept - Active Directory

A. The primary reason organizations add alternate UPN suffixes to Active Directory is where you have an AD tree that has child domains which means the UPN of the user by default would be [email protected] As you have deeper trees it gets even worse, imagine being in a forth level domain, your logon name would be, as an example, [email protected] Very unusable.

By adding an alternate UPN suffix to a domain the users can have the full name of the domain hidden from their logon name, making it far simpler for them.

Q. How can I add a new UPN suffix?

Dept - Active Directory

A. To add a new suffix perform the following: