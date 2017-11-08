Menu
Joyhn Savill's FAQs on ITPro Hero
Cloud & Data Center

FAQs: Data Copy and Backup in Azure; Future Service Packs

Three times a week (Monday/Wednesday/Friday), John Savill tackles your most pressing IT questions. Read through the FAQ archives, or send him your questions via email. Today's FAQ: How are Azure's asynchronous data copies made and what's the status of the Windows Server 2016 service pack?

Q. If I perform a server-side asynchronous copy of data between Azure regions is it done via the Internet or does it stay on the Azure backbone?
A. When using the server-side asynchronous copy, the data copy is performed storage account to storage account via Azure rather than the data copying via the client requesting the copy. This account-to-account copy method avoids huge latency, as the data would have to be read by the client then sent back to Azure. If you perform a copy between Azure regions that data copy will stay on the Azure backbone and will not traverse via the Internet.

Q. What is the largest data source size I can backup to Azure Backup vaults?
A. The Azure Backup vaults themselves have no practical limit however the source of data has a size limit. These are documented at https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/backup/backup-azure-backup-faq#what-can-i-back-up and are basically:

  • 54.4 TB Windows Server 2012/Windows 8 and above
  • 1.7 TB Windows Server 2008 R2/Windows 7 and older

Q. Will there be Service Packs for Windows Server 2016/Windows 10?
A. No. Microsoft have moved to a monthly Cumulative Update (quality update). Additionally there is the 6-monthly Semi-Annual Channel that delivers new functionality (or customers can use the Long-Term Servicing Channel for the standard 5 year + 5 year extended support). There are no plans for Service Packs going forwards.

