Amazon Challenges Microsoft's OneDrive with Its WorkDocs Drive for Windows Preview

Amazon WorkDocs Drive is meant to expand the workflow options for Amazon cloud service customers, a clear sign it's taking on Microsoft and Google's one-two punch of cloud services + office apps.

Amazon has started a limited preview for their upcoming Amazon WorkDocs Drive software. This expands how AWS customers can access the Amazon WorkDocs service. Previously, users could only gain access to WorkDocs cloud storage from AWS via a Web browser on Windows based devices.

This new offering is the equivalent of the recently released OneDrive Files On-Demand for the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update. Amazon's WorkDocs Drive will work on Windows 7, 8, and 10, plus Windows Server 2008, 2012 R2, and 2016. It is available in all AWS Regions.

Although Amazon WorkDocs had a sync client to provide copies of cloud-stored files on the local computer, the big change with WorkDocs Drive is integrating the service into Windows File Explorer. This brings access to that cloud storage right in alongside OneDrive. The new WorkDocs client also introduces on-demand access to your stored files so only those documents you download or select for offline storage will take up space on your local hard drive.

In addition, WorkDocs users will be able to perform the following actions with this new client directly within Windows File Explorer:

Share links to files

Invite other user to collaborate on files

Lock files to prevent them from being overwritten

Add files to your favorites

Store favorites for offline access

Search for files across WorkDocs Drive

Open files in Amazon WorkDocs web client

All changes made are synced to Amazon WorkDocs and across any devices you use for WorkDocs access.

You can learn more about Amazon WorkDocs here and you must sign-up to request access to the limited preview of Amazon WorkDocs Drive.

