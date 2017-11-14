Menu
The Twitter bird and a phone showing the mobile client Bloomberg
The Twitter Inc. logo is seen behind an Apple Inc. iPhone 6s displaying the company's mobile application in this arranged photograph taken in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg
Business Intelligence

Twitter Bets on New Data Business Product to Revive Revenue

Twitter has long offered a way for brands or researchers to analyze events, sentiment and customer service. But an enterprise version for big brands was too expensive for developers, while a free version didn’t provide enough data. So the company is now offering a product that starts at $149 and will eventually give developers the full history of Twitter.

(Bloomberg) --Twitter Inc. is doubling down on its data business with a new service that gives software developers more access to the social media company’s wealth of information.

Twitter has long offered a way for brands or researchers to analyze events, sentiment and customer service. But an enterprise version for big brands was too expensive for developers, while a free version didn’t provide enough data. So the company is now offering a product that starts at $149 and will eventually give developers the full history of Twitter, all the way back to co-founder Jack Dorsey’s first tweet in 2006.

Rob Johnson, director of product data and enterprise solutions, says the new service will help the company figure out what kind of products developers want to build as well as help secure Twitter against abuse.

The service will also generate new revenue at a company struggling to expand beyond a niche group of users. The data and enterprise business has emerged as Twitter’s fastest-growing area. Data licensing and other revenue grew 22 percent to $87 million in the third quarter, representing 15 percent of total revenue.

Initially, Twitter will offer a beta version of the service that gives subscribers access to just the last 30 days of data. Developers seeking access to the new service will need to provide more information about themselves and how they plan to use the data, which wasn’t necessary to access the free version. That should help the company catch more malicious users at sign-up.

Twitter has said that since June 2017, it’s suspended more than 117,000 malicious applications, collectively responsible for more than 1.5 billion low-quality Tweets this year.

TAGS: Analytics & Reporting
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
IBM corporate tower at night
IBM Ups Pressure on Rivals With Quantum Computer Prototype
Nov 10, 2017
artificial intelligence
Linux Foundation Unveils Plans for Machine Learning Project
Nov 01, 2017
London Hero
Future Decoded London: Keynote News and Summary
Oct 31, 2017
Google office
Google Plots Grassroots Path Into China Through AI, Investments
Oct 31, 2017